‘I’m happy to help,’ PM Modi’s jibe at a divided house during his address to US Congress

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lightened the atmosphere during his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday by playfully invoking the deeply divided state of the house. Experts have compared the current level of division to that seen during the Civil War. Upon entering the chamber at the US Capitol, Modi received a warm welcome with a standing ovation and chants of "Modi, Modi" from Indian-American members of Congress.

After exchanging greetings with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Kamala Harris, who occupied their customary seats on a raised platform behind the speaker's podium, Modi highlighted the "beauty of democracy." He expressed his delight at witnessing the celebration of the bond between India and the United States and continued to engage the audience with his wit.

Watch: Modi-Modi chants inside the US house of Congress × In reference to the political divide in Congress, which is primarily along party lines, Modi amusingly admitted the challenges faced by Speaker McCarthy, evoking laughter in the chamber. Modi said, “Mr Speaker, I can admit you have a tough job." He then concluded with a punchline, “I am always happy to help out whenever the US Congress needs a strong bipartisan consensus.”.

The remark was well-received, prompting good-natured laughter from the members of Congress.

However, Modi concluded this portion of his speech on a serious note, emphasising the significant burden and responsibility that comes with living in a democracy. He acknowledged the inevitability of differences in ideologies, politics, and parties but stressed the importance of presenting a unified front to the world. "There must be a contest of ideas at home, but we must also come together as one when we speak for our nation," Modi told the US Congressmen.