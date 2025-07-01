'Dexter killer': This criminology PhD student stabbed four youth to death. Now, he's trying to avoid the death penalty

Bryan Kohberger has pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary for the killing of four young university students in 2022 in Idaho. He will get four consecutive life sentences without parole, and a 10-year sentence for the burglary charge, according to US media reports. For the time being, he has avoided the death penalty, shocking the loved ones of the victims. The case is sensational for multiple reasons: similarities to the Dexter TV series, lack of a motive, and the fact that Bryan had studied criminal justice, forensics and psychology.

What happened in Idaho? The Dexter killer murders of 2022

On the night of 13 November 2022, University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. The victims, aged between 20 and 21, were sleeping when they were murdered. At least two people survived the stabbing attack.

Dexter killer: Who is Bryan Kohberger?

The suspect of the Idaho stabbing murders, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, has an associate degree in psychology and studied forensics. Bryan, born on 21 November 1994, has a masters degree in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania and was pursuing a criminology PhD at the Washington State University. H was also working as a teaching assistant in the university. His campus was some 13 kilometres away from Moscow, Idaho.

According to reports, Kohnberger had exhibited behaviour issues that led to his removal as a teaching assistant in December 2022, a few weeks after the murders. There had been complaints against his conduct towards women.

The 30-year-old had been diagnosed with obsessive–compulsive disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Why did he kill four students?

Kohberger was arrested in December 2022 and charged with the murders. No credible relationship has been established between the victims and Bryan Kohberger, making it a very curious case.

The motive also continues to be unclear. According to reports, Bryan had sent Instagram messages to one of the victims and had photos of her, but she did not respond.

Idaho stabbings: Similarities with Dexter TV series

Brian was dubbed the ‘Idaho Dexter killer’ in a section of the media due to similarities with the crime series Dexter. Actions of the titular character of the series, Dexter Morgan, had striking similarities to those of Bryan. In the TV show, Morgan is a serial killer who targeted other criminals. The other parallels with the series are the use of knives in the murders, and the premeditated and calculated nature of the murders.

How was Bryan linked to the crime and arrested?

For many days, the crime remained a mystery case. Later, the investigators used DNA from a knife sheath at the crime scene, eventually linking Kohberger to the murders. They were able to zero in on him by tracking his vehicle and mobile phone activity at the time of the killings.

Mobile phone data showed that he visited the crime area multiple times. Surveillance cameras had captured his white sedan circling the house. He was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the killings.

'We are beyond furious': Guilty plea upsets Idaho stabbing victim families

The likelihood of Bryan avoiding death penalty has upset victim families. According to attorney Shanon Gray, the family of Kaylee Goncalves said: “We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected.”

Aubrie Goncalves, Kaylee’s 18-year-old sister said: “Bryan Kohberger facing a life in prison means he would still get to speak, form relationships, and engage with the world."

"Meanwhile, our loved ones have been silenced forever,” AP news agency quoted her as saying.



Idaho killer avoids the death penalty: Autism alibi

Kohberger’s lawyers had earlier tried to get the death penalty removed, noting that he had been diagnosed with autism. It is rare that plea agreements are rejected. If it happens, he could withdraw his guilty plea. The Idaho Dexter killer is not yet out of the woods, but could escape the gallows. One question remains: Did he use all his knowledge of criminology, criminal justice, forensics and psychology to carry out what he thought was a ‘perfect crime’? And without a proper motive, was he just carrying out an experiment?