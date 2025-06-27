Meerut's blue drum murder case is still fresh in the minds of people in India. Now, a similar case seems to be unfolding as a man's decomposed body has been found in the same style blue drum in Ludhiana, a city in the state of Punjab in India. The body was wrapped in a bedsheet and a plastic sack, and his neck and legs were tied with a rope. The condition of the corpse indicates foul play. Residents in the area reported a stench coming from the area and told the police about it. They conducted a search of the area and found the dead body in the blue drum.

Kulwant Kaur, the Station House Officer (SHO), who is heading the probe, said the deceased could be a migrant worker, going by his facial features. No external injuries were visible because of the condition of the dead body. “There are no visible external injury marks for now. The body has been sent for the post-mortem, which will clarify the reason for the death,” she told India Today TV.

The discovery was made in Ludhiana’s Sherpur area. The body has been sent to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital for postmortem. According to reports, the drum appears to be brand new, and the death looks like a premeditated murder. "There is suspicion that the drum was freshly bought before the killing," police sources told India Today TV.

SHO Kaur said that a total of 42 drum manufacturing units in Ludhiana have been identified, and they are being questioned in the matter. “Many drum companies are being questioned,” she said. Vehicle movements in the area are also being looked into, and suspicious registration numbers are being tracked as part of the probe.

Police are also checking the CCTV footage within a five-kilometre radius of the crime scene. Bus stands, railway stations, and public areas are being specifically checked to uncover any person who could have been captured on camera with the drum. The police are also going through the list of missing person reports filed over the past week in Ludhiana and neighbouring districts, and the man's physical appearance is being matched with the descriptions.

Meerut murder case

Earlier this year, the dead body of a former merchant navy officer, Saurabh Rajput, was found dismembered inside a blue drum in a rented house. His wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were involved in the chilling murder plot. Saurabh returned to Meerut on February 24 after a stint overseas. His wife and her lover had planned to murder him, and in less than 10 days, they implemented their plan. On the night of March 3, Saurabh was stabbed in the chest. His body was then dragged into a bathroom and dismembered.

