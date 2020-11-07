'I told her yesterday she will win': Kamala Harris' uncle talks to WION

The Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first Indian origin, and Black, woman in the history of the American politics to take on this role and assist the President-elect Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris' uncle talked to WION about her decisive victory in the US election 2020 against Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

"I am relieved, because I knew she is going to win, and I told her yesterday. The only thing is my tension is now gone away."

Talking about Harris making history being the first woman, Black and Indian-oirigin Vice President-elect in the history of the US, he said, "You had a Black President, and now you have got a black Afro-American Vice President, and hopefully in 2024, you will have an Afro-American President as Kamala."

When asked if he sees her becoming the President in 2024, her uncle enthusiastically answered, "ofcourse yes!"

However, he didn;t mince his words when it came to Kamala Harris' probable appointment helping the Indian public or the government. "It doesn't;t make much difference," he said.