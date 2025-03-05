On Wednesday (March 5), US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time since he assumed office. In his lengthy address, there were a couple of gratitude and appreciation notes he shared. He honoured many for their work and highlighted the grit and dedication of slain New York police officer Jonathan Diller, whose widow, Stephanie, was present in the audience.

He also made bold statements during his speech: "I've already signed an executive order requiring a mandatory death penalty for anyone who murders a police officer. Tonight, I'm asking Congress to pass that policy into permanent law. I am also asking for a new crime bill getting tough on repeat offenders while enhancing protection for America's police officers so they can do their jobs without fear of their lives being totally destroyed. We are not going to let them be killed."

While talking about officer Diller, Trump said, "One year ago, this month, 31-year-old New York police officer Jonathan Diller, an unbelievably wonderful person and a great officer, was gunned down at a traffic stop on Long Island. The vicious criminal charged with his murder has 21 prior arrests, and they were tough arrests too."

In a gesture towards the officer's wife, Stephanie, he said, "We are going to make sure that Ryan knows his dad was a true hero, New York's finest, and we're going to get these cold-blooded killers and repeat offenders off our street, and we're going to do it fast."

Trump assured the police force that he will keep them safe and protected, "Once again, we are giving our police officers the support, protection, and respect that they so dearly deserve, and they have to get it. They have such a hard, dangerous job, but we're going to make it less dangerous."

"The problem is that the bad guys don't respect the law, but they're starting to respect it and will soon respect it. This also includes our great fire department; throughout the country, our firemen and women are unbelievable people, and I will never forget them."

Trump was quick to add, "Besides that, they voted for me in record numbers, and I have no choice."