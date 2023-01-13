'I didn’t steal...': Sam Bankman-Fried says in a post after pleading not guilty

Embattled crypto trader and co-founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday in a blog post laid bare his side of the issue and said he did not 'steal the funds.

"I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away. Nearly all of my assets were and still are utilizable to backstop FTX customers," wrote Banman-Fried in the highly unusual post.

The former billionaire said Alameda collapsed because it failed to hedge against an 'extreme' crash in the crypto markets.

"Alameda failed to sufficiently hedge its market exposure. Over the course of 2022, a series of large broad market crashes came–in stocks and in crypto–leading to a ~80% decrease in the market value of its assets."

The 30-year-old also added that he had a lot more to say on the topic but this was a start.

"I have a lot more to say about why Alameda failed to hedge, what happened with FTX US, what led to the Chapter 11 process, S&C, and more. But at least this is a start."

With a court trial pending, most people would have been advised by their lawyers to keep a low profile and refrain from talking. However, Bankman-Fried in the lengthy post maintained his innocence and said he could help undo the damage.

Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty

Notably, Bankman-Fried's statement comes a week after he pleaded not guilty to fraud charges at a New York federal court.

The charges vary from wire fraud to money laundering to campaign finance violations with five carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

With Bankman-Fried pleading not guilty, the stage is set for a court trial which is expected to begin in October, according to federal judge Lewis Kaplan.

What happened to FTX?

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November last year after traders rushed to remove $6 billion off the platform in only 72 hours. The fate of the company was sealed after rival exchange Binance's rescue deal fell through.

According to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Bankman-Fried masterminded the misappropriation of more than $8 billion in funds from customer accounts.

