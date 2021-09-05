Hurricane Ida death toll nears 60

The US death toll from Hurricane Ida rose towards 60. This comes a week after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US mainland made landfall in Louisiana.

Two more evacuated nursing home residents were confirmed to have died in the southern state.

In north-eastern states, many people started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by floods and tornadoes on Wednesday and Thursday which killed at least 50 people.

In New York, operators promised to restore some commuter lines before the start of the workweek.

In Louisiana, the confirmed storm-related death toll rose to nine.

However, there were more than 1 million without electricity, many were forced into long lines at gas stations to find fuel for generators.

Providers have said most but not all Louisiana residents affected will have power again by the middle of next week.