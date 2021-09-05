Bangladesh MP proposes ban on marriages for working couples

Bangladesh Parliament recently declined to consider a weird proposal by an independent lawmaker who suggested a ban on marriages among the working people.

The proposal was made to address the unemployment issue in the country, drawing criticism from fellow parliamentarians.

Lawmaker Rezaul Karim argued that the children of working couples were often exposed to abuse by housemaids.

As per PTI, Karim said, "Men holding jobs want to marry working women, likewise, women in service want to marry service holders...if the trend continues you can't resolve the unemployment problem in the country".

Also read | Second Afghan boy dies of mushroom poisoning in Poland

The proposal incited laughter in the House and several of his colleagues ridiculed him.

The law minister Anisul Huq called the proposal a manifestation of "freedom of speech". He said, "I cannot move two steps off the House if I accept the proposal...this is unconstitutional."

Huq further said that being a public representative himself, he could not endanger his own career by accepting such a weird proposal.

Karim became a lawmaker from a constituency in northwestern Bogra district for the first time in 2018.

He drew massive criticism last year by blaming the feminist campaigns for growing incidents of rape.

