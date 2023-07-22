Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemns European Union federalism, LGBTQ 'offensive'

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban laid a fresh attack on the European Union for conducting an "LGBTQ offensive", releasing a statement saying that his nationalist government would safeguard the country's Christian roots.

During his speech, the Hungarian Prime Minister also said that he hoped the European parliament elections, which are scheduled to take place next year, would bolster governments within the bloc that nullify the "federalism" illustrated by Germany and France.

Orban had passed a law in the year 2021 barring the use of materials seen as encouraging homosexuality and gender change at schools, mentioning the need to safeguard children from "LGBTQ propaganda" and thereby mounting a row with the European Union.

In the past, he has also engaged in conflicts with Brussels over other issues including the rule of law, and reforms to Hungary's media and the judiciary.

The EU is "either an empire or (individual) nations ... We should not have any illusions: the federalists are trying to squeeze us out," Orban said.

"They openly wanted a change in government (in 2022) in Hungary," Orban said, adding that the same was now true of Poland.

Poland's parliamentary elections are scheduled for this autumn season when the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party will seek a third term.

It has adopted many policies that intonate with Orban's, and both countries are sealed in a rule-of-law conflict with the bloc that has resulted in the hiatus of certain European Union funds.

Orban said a balance between federalists and nations unwilling to cede more powers to Brussels was upset when Britain left the bloc, and now only Warsaw and Budapest were "sticking to their (anti-federalist) stance."

He has meanwhile upped his anti-LGBT oratory as Hungary's economic troubles have spiralled. Annual inflation topped 25% in the first quarter.

"The EU rejects Christian heritage, carries out a replacement of its population via migration ... and conducts an LGBTQ offensive," he said on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)



