Human composting better for the environment: Study

According to a study by a US firm, human composting is be better for the environment than cremation.

The finding by Recompose proposes to find an eco-friendly solution to burial and cremation.

Recompose says it will offer the first human composting service in Washington state from next year. The US state has been undertaking livestock composting for several years.

The firm plans to find alternative choice to cremation and burial methods. According to the firm, composting allows saving at least a ton of carbon during cremation ensuring it is environmentally friendly.

Last year Washington Governor Jay Inslee had signed a bill allowing the composting of human remains within the state. The bill is set to take effect in May this year.

According to a report, Washington State University had conducted a trial using bodies given to it for research purpose.

The move allows the burial alternative which is reportedly less costly and environmentally friendly.