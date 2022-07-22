How would the world deal with future pandemics? Countries decide there needs to be legally binding accord

The coronavirus pandemic came out of nowhere, the world was taken by surprise. The pandemic claimed so many lives, destroyed many families and lives. What would we do if another pandemic were to strike the world? On Thursday, countries met in Geneva to negotiate a new international accord that would answer this question. As per an AFP report citing the World Health Organization (WHO), to start with the nations have agreed that the accord should be legally binding. In December, the 194 WHO member nations voted to begin the negotiations and writing of a new international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

In a statement, the WHO said, "INB members agreed, through consensus, that they will work to conclude a new, legally-binding international pandemic agreement."

"As with all international instruments, any new agreement, if and when agreed by member states, is drafted and negotiated by governments themselves, who will take any action in line with their sovereignty."

Thanks to the economic instability and the millions of lives lost during the coronavirus crisis, new worldwide defences that are powerful enough to stop such a nightmare in the future have been advocated.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised the move and said it would protect communities and families.

"The importance of a legally binding instrument cannot be overstated: it will be our collective legacy for future generations."

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body had convened for the second time. The INB wants to guarantee improved readiness and more fair response to pandemics in the future.

Countries are striving to complete the accord by May 2024. However, there are many hurdles that would need to be cleared first.

The obstacles may include the extent to which nations are willing to make pledges about things like equitable vaccine distribution, knowledge exchange, funding, oversight structures, and the authority to look into outbreaks.

