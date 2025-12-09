The strong earthquake that shook northern Japan late Monday (Dec 8) night injured at least 10 people, said authorities on Tuesday (Dec 9). While the earthquake briefly triggered tsunami alerts, there was no major damage. The magnitude 7.6 quake struck at 11:15 pm off the coast of Aomori, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency warned that the tremor increased the likelihood of similar or even stronger quakes in the coming days.

Most of the reported injuries were minor, but one person in Hokkaido was seriously hurt, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. Residents across the region described a sharp, violent shaking that lasted for roughly 30 seconds. Citing its reporter in Hokkaido, AFP reported that smartphone alarms blared as the ground shook.

Images from the area showed broken glass scattered across streets, while about 2,700 homes in Aomori temporarily lost power, Kyodo News reported. Local fire departments also received multiple reports of blazes shortly after the quake, though details remained limited.

Tsunami fears

Authorities initially feared the worst. The JMA warned that tsunami waves as high as three metres could hit parts of the coast and urged thousands of residents to move to safer ground. In the end, the largest waves recorded were around 70 centimetres, and the warnings were lifted after several hours.

Bullet train services were halted in parts of the region while engineers inspected tracks for damage. Tohoku Electric Power said no abnormalities were detected at its Higashidori nuclear plant in Aomori or at the Onagawa facility in nearby Miyagi.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people to remain cautious for the next week. "Please listen to information from the JMA or local governments for about a week and check if furniture is fixed .... and be prepared to evacuate when you feel shaking," she said.