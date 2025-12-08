US President Donald Trump said Sunday (Dec 7) that he was "a little bit disappointed" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not engaging with or reading his proposal aimed at ending the war with Russia. Speaking to reporters on the red carpet at the Kennedy Centre Honours, Trump said he had been in touch with both Vladimir Putin and senior Ukrainian officials while expressing his disappointment with Zelensky.

What did Trump say?

Talking to the press, the POTUS said, "So we've been speaking to President Putin and we've been speaking to Ukrainian leaders -- including Zelensky, President Zelensky -- and I have to say that I'm a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn't yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago."

The comment came after several days of talks between US and Ukrainian officials wrapped up on Saturday (Dec 6) without any major breakthrough. Zelensky, however, did agree to continue discussions in the hope of moving closer to what he called "real peace." This effort follows a meeting in Moscow earlier in the week, where US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks with Putin. Russia has pushed back against parts of Washington's proposal, which has gone through multiple revisions since it first surfaced last month. Critics have argued some versions were too accommodating to Moscow, whose invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Russia rejects Trump's peace plan

High-stakes talks between the United States and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine wrapped up on Tuesday (Dec 2) with no breakthrough, as the Kremlin said "no compromise" has been found on the key issue on the table: territory seized by Moscow. Putin held a five-hour meeting in the Kremlin with Kushner and Witkoff, whom the POTUS sent to present a revised American peace proposal.

After the meeting, Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the talks were "useful" but far from conclusive. Ushakov noted that on occupied Ukrainian territories, "so far we haven't found a compromise, but some American solutions can be discussed." He said that while some elements of the US plan were acceptable, others "do not fit us, and work will continue".