/Five-hour Kremlin meeting ends with Putin rejecting Trump's Ukraine peace plan: 'No compromise' on territory

High-stakes talks between the United States and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine wrapped up on Tuesday (Dec 2) with no breakthrough, as the Kremlin said "no compromise" has been found on the key issue on the table: territory seized by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a five-hour meeting in the Kremlin with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, whom the POTUS sent to present a revised American peace proposal. The meeting came after Putin earlier signalled that his forces were prepared to keep fighting until Russia’s original war aims are achieved.

Russia rejects plan

After the meeting, Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the talks were "useful" but far from conclusive. Ushakov noted that on occupied Ukrainian territories, "so far we haven't found a compromise, but some American solutions can be discussed." He said that while some elements of the US plan were acceptable, others "do not fit us, and work will continue".

"There were some points we could agree on," the top Putin diplomatic aide said, but "the president did not hide our critical, even negative, stance on a number of proposals".

The key sticking point remains Russia's demand that Ukraine surrender territory Moscow now claims as its own. The Kremlin has also rejected any European monitoring force on Ukrainian soil.

What a mess: Trump

Trump, speaking in Washington, warned that the process was nowhere near a resolution. "Not an easy situation," he said. "What a mess."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Monday (Dec 1) insisted that any outcome must deliver a lasting peace, not a temporary pause. He reminded allies that nothing should be decided "behind Ukraine’s back".