/Five-hour Kremlin meeting ends with Putin rejecting Trump's Ukraine peace plan: 'No compromise' on territory

US Russia talks on ending the Ukraine war ended with no progress as Moscow refused to compromise on seized territory. Putin met Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff for five hours but rejected key parts of the US plan.
High-stakes talks between the United States and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine wrapped up on Tuesday (Dec 2) with no breakthrough, as the Kremlin said "no compromise" has been found on the key issue on the table: territory seized by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a five-hour meeting in the Kremlin with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, whom the POTUS sent to present a revised American peace proposal. The meeting came after Putin earlier signalled that his forces were prepared to keep fighting until Russia’s original war aims are achieved.
After the meeting, Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the talks were "useful" but far from conclusive. Ushakov noted that on occupied Ukrainian territories, "so far we haven't found a compromise, but some American solutions can be discussed." He said that while some elements of the US plan were acceptable, others "do not fit us, and work will continue".
"There were some points we could agree on," the top Putin diplomatic aide said, but "the president did not hide our critical, even negative, stance on a number of proposals".
The key sticking point remains Russia's demand that Ukraine surrender territory Moscow now claims as its own. The Kremlin has also rejected any European monitoring force on Ukrainian soil.
Trump, speaking in Washington, warned that the process was nowhere near a resolution. "Not an easy situation," he said. "What a mess."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Monday (Dec 1) insisted that any outcome must deliver a lasting peace, not a temporary pause. He reminded allies that nothing should be decided "behind Ukraine’s back".
"What matters is that everything is fair and transparent. That there are no games played behind Ukraine's back. That nothing is decided without Ukraine -- about us, about our future," he said.