/Trump sends top aide to Moscow for peace talks with Putin, Zelensky says 'ready to meet' POTUS to address 'sensitive points'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 25) announced that his envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Moscow next week for talks with Vladimir Putin, amid fears that his Ukraine peace plan was unravelling. The US President revealed that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may also join the trip, though his participation has not been confirmed. The upcoming visit comes as Washington and Kyiv discuss a revised proposal to end the war in Ukraine. The updated plan follows criticism that an earlier version leaned too heavily towards Russia and has not yet been made public.

What is the current status of peace in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that "Steve Witkoff is going over maybe with Jared. I'm not sure about Jared going, but he's involved in the process, smart guy, and they're going to be meeting with President Putin, I believe next week in Moscow."

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that he was "ready to meet" Trump to discuss "sensitive points" of Trump's Ukraine 28-point peace plan. He said that the new US-drafted principles could open the way to deeper understanding between the sides and stressed that American involvement remains crucial."The principles of this document can be expanded into deeper agreements," Zelensky said. "I am counting on further active cooperation with the American side and with President (Donald) Trump. Much depends on America, because Russia pays the greatest attention to American strength."

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president told Kyiv’s partners in the Coalition of the Willing that Ukraine was prepared to move forward with the latest framework developed in Geneva, while acknowledging that several "sensitive points" still require clarity.