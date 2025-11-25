/Home the deadliest place? Shocking UN report shows every 10 mins, a woman is murdered by family or partners

Every day, every 10 minutes, a woman somewhere in the world is killed by someone she knows, reveals a shocking new report released by the United Nations on Monday (Nov 24). The report, which was published to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, warns that global efforts to curb femicide have stalled, and violence against women remains deeply rooted and widespread.

Women in danger from their loved ones

According to the report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and UN Women, roughly 50,000 women and girls were killed in 2024 by intimate partners or family members. The figure, compiled from 117 countries, averages 137 women per day. The study notes that 60 per cent of all female homicide victims last year were murdered by someone close to them. In comparison, only 11 per cent of male victims were killed by partners or family members.

While femicide continues to claim tens of thousands of lives of women and girls, the "home continues to be the most dangerous place for women and girls in terms of the risk of homicide," warns the study. While, nowhere in the world seems to be safe for women, Africa recorded the highest number, with about 22,000 cases. After Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania have the highest numbers.

Researchers cautioned that although the total is slightly lower than the previous year, it does not represent a real decline in violence. Instead, they said, variations in data reporting and availability across countries likely affected the numbers.

Technological developments and an increase in threats