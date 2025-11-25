/Chinese man with Pakistan travel history caught filming sensitive sites after sneaking into India from Nepal

A 49-year-old Chinese national has been arrested on the India-Nepal border after allegedly entering the country without valid documents and recording video of a restricted security zone. The arrest took place Monday (Nov 24) at the Rupaidiha check post in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, according to officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The arrested man, as per reports, travelled to Pakistan and had Pakistani, Chinese, and Nepalese currencies on him.

What we know about the arrested Chinese man

The man, identified as Liu Qunjing from China’s Hunan province, was detained by personnel from the SSB’s 42nd Battalion. Commandant Ganga Singh Udavat said the officer on duty noticed him filming near a sensitive stretch of the border shortly after he crossed into India from Nepal. When questioned, he was unable to produce any valid entry papers.

Case registered under the Foreigners Act

According to PTI, security teams recovered three mobile phones from him. One of the devices contained videos of several protected areas within Indian territory. He was also carrying a map of Nepal printed in English. Officials said Qunjing communicated only through gestures and claimed he did not understand English or Hindi. Interrogation was carried out with the help of an interpreter. During questioning, investigators learned he had previously travelled to Pakistan, where he held a visa. The Pakistan visit, along with his illegal entry into India and videography, raised suspicions among agencies, Udavat said.

