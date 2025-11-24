/US says Geneva talks a 'significant step,' vows no peace deal without full Ukrainian sovereignty

The White House on Sunday (Nov 23) hailed new peace talks in Switzerland as a "significant step" toward ending the war in Ukraine, while stressing that any agreement would "fully uphold" and protect Ukraine’s sovereignty. A joint statement from Washington and Kyiv said negotiators had produced an updated version of the peace framework after hours of closed-door discussions in Geneva. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the American delegation, meeting Ukrainian and European officials to narrow differences over how the war, now in its fourth year, could be brought to a close.

President Donald Trump has set a November 27 deadline for Kyiv to accept a deal. A previous draft, revealed earlier this month, drew outrage in Ukraine for requiring the country to give up occupied territory, scale back its military forces, and forfeit its NATO ambitions — long-standing red lines for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government.

'Respectful' talks

Sunday’s joint statement suggested that some of those demands may have been softened. "As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework," said the nations, adding that “The talks were constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace”. It noted that the negotiators made “meaningful progress” and agreed on clear steps ahead. "The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps. They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace."