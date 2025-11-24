Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US says Geneva talks a 'significant step,' vows no peace deal without full Ukrainian sovereignty

US says Geneva talks a 'significant step,' vows no peace deal without full Ukrainian sovereignty

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 07:11 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 07:11 IST
US says Geneva talks a 'significant step,' vows no peace deal without full Ukrainian sovereignty

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (5th L), US special envoy Steve Witkoff (4th L), US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll (taking his seat) and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) face the Ukrainian delegation during discussions on a US plan to end the war in Ukraine at the US Mission in Geneva, on November 23, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US has hailed peace talks with Ukraine in Switzerland as a significant step toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war, with Washington and Kyiv saying they made real progress on a revised peace framework. Both sides now insist Ukraine’s sovereignty must be protected. Scroll for full story.

The White House on Sunday (Nov 23) hailed new peace talks in Switzerland as a "significant step" toward ending the war in Ukraine, while stressing that any agreement would "fully uphold" and protect Ukraine’s sovereignty. A joint statement from Washington and Kyiv said negotiators had produced an updated version of the peace framework after hours of closed-door discussions in Geneva. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the American delegation, meeting Ukrainian and European officials to narrow differences over how the war, now in its fourth year, could be brought to a close.

Also read | Russia gets sanction relief, Ukraine loses Donbas and military strength: Trump's 28-point peace plan revealed

President Donald Trump has set a November 27 deadline for Kyiv to accept a deal. A previous draft, revealed earlier this month, drew outrage in Ukraine for requiring the country to give up occupied territory, scale back its military forces, and forfeit its NATO ambitions — long-standing red lines for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'Respectful' talks

Sunday’s joint statement suggested that some of those demands may have been softened. "As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework," said the nations, adding that “The talks were constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace”. It noted that the negotiators made “meaningful progress” and agreed on clear steps ahead. "The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps. They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace."

Also read | Trump's 28 point Russia-Ukraine peace plan, full breakdown and key takeaways | Explained

Trending Stories

Both sides emphasised that Ukraine’s sovereignty must be fully upheld in any final arrangement, a shift in tone from earlier drafts that appeared to favour Russian territorial claims. In its statement, the White House said Rubio and his team reaffirmed that “ensuring that Ukraine's sovereignty, security, and future prosperity remain central to the ongoing diplomatic process."

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics