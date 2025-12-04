/'Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace': Trump puts his name on USIP after trying to shut it down

The US has renamed its Institute of Peace after President Trump, months after he tried to shut it down. The move comes as he prepares to host a peace deal between Congo and Rwanda, part of his push to cast himself as a global peacemaker.
The State Department on Wednesday (Dec 3) announced that the United States Institute of Peace now carries a new name. Any guesses? Yes, America's Institute of Peace now carries the name of its "peacemaker" POTUS Donald Trump. The long-standing institution has now been rebranded as the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, a move revealed just a day before the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are set to come to the White House to sign a peace agreement.
The announcement came through a short social media post that read more like a victory lap. Calling Trump "The greatest dealmaker in our nation's history," the State Department said, "This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history. Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come." The post was paired with a photo of the institute's headquarters, where Trump's full name had been added above the building's original engraved lettering.
USIP was established in 1984 during Ronald Reagan's presidency. Although it received federal funding, it operated independently and carved out a role akin to that of a think tank, bringing together scholars, diplomats, and specialists on global conflicts. Its projects ranged from research to peacebuilding initiatives in countries dealing with long-running violence.
Trump’s decision to rename the institute appears to be part of a broader push to frame himself as a central figure in global peacemaking. He has often spoken about the many wars he has solved, even taking credit where it's not due.
On Thursday, Trump is expected to attend the signing ceremony between DR Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame. The deal aims to ease tensions between the two neighbours after years of friction and conflict.