/'Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace': Trump puts his name on USIP after trying to shut it down

The State Department on Wednesday (Dec 3) announced that the United States Institute of Peace now carries a new name. Any guesses? Yes, America's Institute of Peace now carries the name of its "peacemaker" POTUS Donald Trump. The long-standing institution has now been rebranded as the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, a move revealed just a day before the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are set to come to the White House to sign a peace agreement.

'Greatest dealmaker' in US history?

The announcement came through a short social media post that read more like a victory lap. Calling Trump "The greatest dealmaker in our nation's history," the State Department said, "This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history. Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come." The post was paired with a photo of the institute's headquarters, where Trump's full name had been added above the building's original engraved lettering.

From dismantling USIP to naming it after himself In February, Trump signed an executive order aimed at dismantling the institute entirely. Soon after, law enforcement removed the organisation's president from the building, and the administration fired nearly all Washington-based staff. In February, Trump signed an executive order aimed at dismantling the institute entirely. Soon after, law enforcement removed the organisation's president from the building, and the administration fired nearly all Washington-based staff.

USIP was established in 1984 during Ronald Reagan's presidency. Although it received federal funding, it operated independently and carved out a role akin to that of a think tank, bringing together scholars, diplomats, and specialists on global conflicts. Its projects ranged from research to peacebuilding initiatives in countries dealing with long-running violence.

Trump’s decision to rename the institute appears to be part of a broader push to frame himself as a central figure in global peacemaking. He has often spoken about the many wars he has solved, even taking credit where it's not due.

Congo-Rwanda peace: Another feather in Trump's cap?