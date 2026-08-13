/Houthis attack Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan region with drones

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday claimed to have hit an Aramco refinery in southern Saudi Arabia with a drone attack and described the strike as successful, reported the group’s affiliated news agency Saba. The Aramco refinery was targeted with two drones, a military source was quoted as saying by Saba.

“A military source confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted an Aramco refinery in the Jizan region using two drones, achieving a precise hit by the grace of God,” reported Saba, while referring to Houthi forces.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have attacked Saudi Arabia and shipping in the Red Sea. The group even killed six people in an attack on a cargo ship in the waterway this week.

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‘Attack response to Saudi violation of Yemeni airspace’

The refinery was attacked in response to the Saudi kingdom’s “violation of Yemeni airspace and sovereignty” in the Sa’dah and Hajjah governorates, the news agency said.

The source further warned that the Houthis would respond to any further Saudi military actions against Yemen.

The group said it would “respond decisively” to any violation of the country’s sovereignty or any act of aggression targeting the nation, Saba reported.

The years-long truce in Yemen’s civil war between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally-recognised government appeared to have collapsed in July as fighting between regional allies of the United States and Iran flared again.

The Houthis also announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and hit Saudi tankers in the Red Sea.

Stop supporting Houthi rebels, Britain tells Iran

Britain on Thursday urged Iran to stop backing the Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying Tehran’s support for the group threatens the country’s stability.

“Iran must cease its long-standing support for the Houthis, which threatens Yemen’s stability,” UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kate Foster told the UN Security Council, accusing the Houthis of “reckless … actions” in its attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping in the Red Sea.

“The recent escalation is compounding an already dire humanitarian situation,” she added.