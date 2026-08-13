/Families of Agniveers killed in action should get same benefits as regular soldiers? WION Explains

In February 2024, the Parliamentary Standing Committee On Defence recommended that families of Agniveers dying in the line of duty should get the same benefits similar to that of regular military personnel. Currently, family members of Agniveers who die in the line of duty are not eligible for regular benefits like pension.

Making the recommendation Parliamentary Standing Committee On Defence in its report said, "Considering the plight of family members/next of kin, the Committee desire after martyrdom of an Agniveer, the same benefits should be provided to their family members that are provided to the family of a regular soldier."

The suggestion made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee On Defence is back in focus as the Defence Ministry is said to be considering giving families of martyred Agniveers pension or a government job.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, there is no final word on it yet. But let's understand why the recommendation was made.

Firstly the Parliamentary Standing Committee On Defence argues that the Agniveer is performing military duties like other soldiers. It viewed the sacrifice as deserving comparable family protection.

The panel saw a huge disparity post-death benefits available to the family of a regular soldier and that of an Agniveer, though both sacrificed their lives on duty.

What benefits are currently available to the families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty?

The family of an Agniveer who dies during the engagement period is entitled to a substantial package, but it is not the same as the package for a regular soldier, particularly because there is no family pension.

The main benefits of an Indian Army Agniveer are: Life insurance of upto Rs 48 lakh, ex-gratia compensation which is Rs 44 lakh for death in the line of duty and Seva Nidhi or Agniveer Corpus - The accumulated corpus, including the Agniveer's contribution, Government's matching contribution and applicable interest.

The important difference from a regular soldier

A regular soldier who dies in qualifying circumstances can receive, among other things, Liberalised Family Pension, death gratuity, Army Group Insurance benefits and other service-linked benefits. For example, the Government's current description of Army battle-casualty benefits includes liberalised family pension equal to the deceased's last emoluments, DCRG, and Army Group Insurance. While Agniveer's family does not get that regular-soldier pension entitlement