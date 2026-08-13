/Bangladesh’s power crisis worsens, seeks help from India as long outages spark outrage

Bangladesh is facing a severe energy crisis, and most parts of the country are reeling under long power outages that often stretch to 9-10 hours. In a bid to tackle the acute crisis, the government has directed shopping malls, shops, and markets to shut down by 8 pm to save electricity.

Businesses, farmers, and industries are all suffering due to the power crunch. And in the hour of need, Bangladesh has again turned to India for help and sought additional diesel supplies to tide over the crisis.

The power crisis is especially severe in rural areas outside the capital, Dhaka, with reports of 8-10 hours of outages.

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The Tarique Rahman government on Wednesday ordered all shopping malls, markets, and shops to close by 8 pm. Trade fairs and cultural events have been told to wrap up by 8 pm, while decorative lighting has been barred.

Bangladesh’s power demand is around 18,000 MW, but the supply lags at around 13,000 MW, a big shortfall.

Residents attack power stations, officials

The discomfort due to long outages and load-shedding has annoyed residents who attacked power stations in some areas.

Incidents of vandalism and arson were reported from Saidpur, Nilphamari, and Kushtia, while power department officials were attacked during drives to collect outstanding electricity bills in some areas.

The attacks forced the Bangladesh Palli Bidyut Association to seek police security for grids, substations and electricity offices.

What precipitated the crisis?

The present situation is mainly due to a shortage of fuel, particularly natural gas. Bangladesh imports over 90% of its oil and 30% of its gas.

LNG supply dropped by half after a July 21 fire incident on a terminal owned by US company Excelerate Energy was shut down. Partial operations have resumed this week.

Besides, two LNG vessels have not been able to offload at terminals due to rough weather at sea.

Bangladesh’s power sector requires more than 1 billion cubic feet of gas a day, but currently it has only 700 million cubic feet.

In Khulna, locals complain of 9-10 hour outages, while supply shortfall also plagues Mymensingh, Barishal, Rangpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi, and Khulna, with three to five hours of load shedding a day.

Businesses, shrimp farming hit hard

The prolonged power cuts have hit business operations and farming. Farmers are using diesel generators and incurring extra fuel costs.

Shrimp farmers complain that whenever the power goes out, the aerators stop working and oxygen levels in the water fall, putting shrimps at risk. Bangladesh is the second-largest exporter of shrimp.

The crisis is not for the first time. In April, all shops and shopping malls were ordered to be shut by 6 pm at the peak of the energy crisis during the Iran conflict.

Bangladesh turns to India for help

Bangladesh has again turned to India for help and requested for additional diesel supplies. Bangladesh energy minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood last week told reporters, “We have a pipeline with India through which diesel is supplied. We have asked them to provide more.”

The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, operationalised in 2017 during Sheikh Hasina's tenure, plays a vital role in ensuring Bangladesh’s energy security.

As part of a 15-year agreement, India sends 1,80,000 metric tonnes of diesel annually to Dhaka.

India has already sent over 30,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh in March and April during the Middle East turmoil despite ties between the two neighbours going through turbulence that started when Mohd Yunus became the interim leader.