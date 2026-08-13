/Pakistani spy held near India-Bangladesh border with Fort William recon material; ISI links under probe

Barely 48 hours before Independence Day, an interception on the India-Bangladesh border has ignited a major espionage investigation in West Bengal after a suspected Pakistani operative was caught carrying a map and photographs of Fort William- the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters.

Officers from the state's Special Task Force arrested the man, identified as Rana Rauf Khalid (alias Wahab Alam), along with an associate, Mohammad Ijaz, late Tuesday night in Habra, a border town in North 24 Parganas. The two were reportedly heading toward an unfenced stretch of the frontier along Jessore Road, apparently attempting to cross into Bangladesh, when STF personnel intercepted them.

Fort William material at the centre of the probe

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The arrest has escalated into a wider security investigation because of what the two men were allegedly carrying: a map and photographs of Fort William, the historic garrison in Kolkata that now serves as headquarters for the Army's Eastern Command. Investigators are working to trace the origin of the material and its intended purpose.

"One of the important aspects being examined is how the map and photographs of Fort William came into the possession of the accused, and whether these were part of any information-gathering activity," the STF official said.

Wiped phones and a cross-border digital trail

Mobile phones seized from the two men are said to contain social media exchanges and contact numbers linking to Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Some data had reportedly been deleted before the arrest, and reconstructing it has become a priority for investigators trying to map out the men's contacts and communications.

The STF is also examining whether the pair had collected information on troop movements and infrastructure near the Petrapole and Ghojadanga border crossings- both considered sensitive points along the India-Bangladesh frontier- and whether their activities tie into a larger network active in the run-up to August 15. Officials stressed the investigation remains preliminary, with military intelligence units now involved.

A trail from Faisalabad to Kathmandu to Topsia

Investigators say Rauf is originally from Faisalabad, Pakistan, and moved to Kathmandu around 12 years ago to work as a wood-carving craftsman. It was there he is believed to have met Ijaz, a furniture trader from Kolkata's Topsia area.

According to the STF, Rauf entered India six times over the years via the open, visa-free Indo-Nepal border, staying at Ijaz's Topsia residence for two- to three-month stretches each time. Investigators allege Ijaz helped him secure fake Aadhaar and voter ID documents during these visits, and that Rauf used the time to attempt recruiting young Indians for an as-yet-unspecified purpose.

Officials say "confidential documents" recovered from the two men are being examined, though their contents haven't been made public. The STF is also probing Rauf's suspected links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, citing alleged contact with ISI officials at the Pakistani High Commission in Kathmandu.

After the arrest, Rauf was taken to Habra hospital for a routine medical check-up. Both men were subsequently produced before a court in Barasat, which remanded them to 14 days of police custody.

No confirmed link to earlier Purba Burdhaman case

The arrest follows the STF's detention of another suspect, Hamim Mondal — allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed — from a housing complex in Purba Burdhaman on July 30. Mondal is accused of conducting reconnaissance near Chinar Park in New Town, Kolkata, where Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari resides, allegedly tracking his rallies and appearances to map security vulnerabilities.

Investigators say no connection has been established between Rauf and Mondal so far, treating the two cases as separate threads for now.