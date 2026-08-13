/Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested in RG Kar cremation cover-up case

(Reported by Shreya Ghosh)

Two years after a young doctor's rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital convulsed West Bengal, the case has claimed its most politically significant scalp yet. Nirmal Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress MLA from Panihati, was arrested in Odisha on Thursday, accused of orchestrating a hurried, unauthorised cremation that the victim's family says was designed to destroy evidence.

Ghosh was brought back to Bengal by a Barrackpore Police Commissionerate team after evading investigators for days following an FIR lodged against him at Khardah police station. His son, Tirthankar Ghosh, had already been arrested in an earlier phase of the investigation in July.

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What the Family Alleges

The FIR, filed by the father of the victim- referred to as Abhaya- centres on the chaotic hours after the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee's body was discovered at RG Kar on August 9, 2024. The complaint alleges that Ghosh, along with two local municipal councillors, forced entry into the family's home, intimidated relatives, and had the body driven to the Panihati crematorium without giving the family time to grieve or the chance to consent.

The family maintains the cremation was rushed specifically to prevent a second post-mortem examination- one they believe could have surfaced forensic evidence contradicting the official account of the crime. Investigators have flagged several irregularities that lend weight to that suspicion:

The doctor's body was third in the queue at the crematorium, yet was moved to the front without explanation.

The cremation certificate carries no signature from any family member.

Instead, Sanjib Mukherjee — a neighbour the family did not know — reportedly signed the document as the informant.

Ghosh now faces charges including criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, causing disappearance of evidence, trespass on burial places, criminal conspiracy, and preparing a false record as a public servant, carrying a potential sentence of up to seven years. Two other named accused, former Panihati Municipality councillors Somnath Dey and Sanjib Mukherjee, were already in police custody earlier in the week.

The Politics Behind the Arrest