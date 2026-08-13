/Iran challenges Trump’s Hormuz claim; says Tehran controls strait, not US

A senior Iranian official on Thursday (August 13) said the Strait of Hormuz remains under the control of Iran, rejecting US President Donald Trump's claim that Washington has taken control of the strategic waterway. Hossein Taeb, head of Iran's paramilitary Basij forces affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, said the waterway remains under Tehran's management and control.

"Today, you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic Republic, and our country continues on its path in complete security," Taeb said, according to Iranian state television.

His remarks came a day after Trump claimed that the United States had "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and said he intended to maintain that control as negotiations with Iran over reopening the waterway remained stalled.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."

Trump also claimed that Iran's military infrastructure had suffered severe damage. He ended the message with the phrase, "Praise be to Allah!"

"All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! President," he added.

Iran and US clash over Strait of Hormuz

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for energy and other commodity shipments through the Middle East.

Iran, however, has maintained that it effectively controls a large part of the waterway. Tehran also plans to impose a toll system in response to the US war launched by Trump on February 28.

The dispute comes as Washington and Tehran continue behind-the-scenes diplomatic engagement. Representatives from both sides have held indirect discussions on measures to ease the Hormuz crisis and restore regular maritime traffic.

Tehran has reportedly demanded compensation for war-related damage linked to the US-Israel. It has also sought compensation for economic losses caused by sanctions. Trump has publicly rejected the demand.

Diplomatic efforts continue amid rising pressure

At the same time, the Trump administration has increased economic pressure on Tehran by enforcing existing sanctions. Washington has also warned that further punitive measures could follow if Iran refuses to comply.

The competing claims over control of the Strait of Hormuz come as both sides continue indirect discussions aimed at easing the crisis and restoring regular maritime traffic.