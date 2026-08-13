/Karnataka Bandh Over Cauvery Water Dispute | Protests Intensify Against Tamil Nadu Water Release

Karnataka is witnessing a statewide bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, with security measures heightened across the state. Protesters in several parts of Karnataka are opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, while stressing that they want the state’s own drinking water and irrigation requirements to be prioritised. In Koppal, protesters adopted an unusual form of demonstration by offering roses to lorry drivers heading towards Tamil Nadu. Protest groups are also demanding long-term measures to strengthen Karnataka’s water security, including faster implementation of the Mekedatu project. More than 50 members of pro-Kannada organisations were reportedly arrested during protests. Meanwhile, operations at Kempegowda International Airport remained normal despite the bandh.