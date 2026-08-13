The former MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, Prajwal Revanna, who is serving life imprisonment in one of the rape cases filed against him in the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station in the Indian state of Karnataka is facing fresh scrutiny. Investigators during a recent search operation at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison reportedly recovered a mobile phone from his jail cell that had dozens of pornographic videos saved in it.

The raid inside the prison by Central Crime Branch (CCB) was part of a drive targeting high-profile inmates. Following further probe investigators reportedly found between 80 and 90 downloaded pornographic videos, reported India Today.

The clips were largely Indian pornographic content, as reported. Newspaper cuttings were also found of women in revealing clothes on the device.

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A detailed forensic analysis of the phone is being conducted to get to the origin of the video files, images and other digital data stored on the device. The investigators are also trying to establish any relevance of the clips regarding the ongoing criminal proceedings against Revanna, the grandson of former Indian PM H D Deve Gowda.

The incident has prompted strict action against Assistant Superintendent Iranna Rangapur. He has been suspended on the recommendation of the DIG (South), with authorities citing alleged dereliction of duty. A show cause notice has also been issued to Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered to determine how the mobile phone entered the prison and remained inside the barrack.

What’s the case against Revanna and how many?

There are a total of four cases against Revanna that contain charges of rape and sexual assault. On August 1, he was convicted in the case in which a 48-year-old woman, who was employed as house help at his family's Gannikada farmhouse in Karnataka's Hassan, alleged that she was raped twice in 2021, and the act was filmed by the accused Revanna.