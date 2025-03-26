Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has been facing backlash after she mocked Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he uses a "wheelchair", and called him "Governor Hot Wheels".

During a Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles, Texas Congresswoman Crockett referred to Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels" and a "hot ass mess".

Crockett is also anti-Elon Musk. Earlier, she said that she wants Elon Musk to be taken down as a birthday gift for herself.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess, honey," Crockett said.

At the age of 26, Greg Abbott was paralysed after a tree fell on him while he was out running.

He is also a key ally of President Donald Trump and has long clashed with Democrats over gun control, immigration and voting rights, among other issues.

Here's what she ACTUALLY meant

Later, Crockett in a post on X, clarified that she wasn't thinking about the governor’s condition.

"I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," she said.

Referring to why he called him a "Hot A** Mess", she said that she was referring to his "terrible policies".

"At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged," she added.

Who is Jasmine Crockett?

Jasmine Crockett is currently serving as the US Representative for Texas’ 30th congressional district since January 2023.

She is a member of the Democratic Party and represents a district that includes parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties.

Born on March 29, 1981, Crockett is also an American lawyer.

Before serving in Congress, she served in the Texas House of Representatives for the 100th district from 2021 to 2023.

In Congress, Crockett has been a vocal advocate for civil rights, criminal justice reform, and progressive causes.

(With inputs from agencies)