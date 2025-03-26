President Donald Trump is likely to cut tens of millions of dollars in funding to Planned Parenthood, a controversial family planning organisation that was a key focal point in the abortion debate in the US.

Advertisment

According to reports, including in The Wall Street Journal, Planned Parenthood is among groups whose grants could be frozen. Overall, $120 million in grant funding for family planning is expected to be put on hold as soon as this week, the WSJ reported. Out of this, some $20 million in funding in grants for Planned Parenthood could be cut.

The reports suggest that the funds will be frozen pending a government investigation into whether the money was being utilised for diversity hiring efforts, another pet peeve of Trump.

Advertisment

The government is checking whether Trump’s order to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in federal contracts is being followed by the NGO, as well as other organisations.

Abortion bans in the US states cause increased births and infant mortality: Study

Advertisment

This could hit Planned Parenthood's services such as pregnancy testing, access to birth control, infertility services and treatment of sexually transmitted infections, the report said, citing unnamed resources. Planned Parenthood clinics in some 12 US states would be hit by the $20mn hit, the Journal reported. During the pause of funding, the US Health and Human Services department will review whether the funds are being used or diverted for DEI initiatives.

What is Planned Parenthood, the controversial family planning group?

Planned Parenthood is an advocate of reproductive rights, and its services include abortion and birth control.

Over the years, Planned Parenthood has been getting millions of dollars of aid from US administration. This is what Trump intends to cut, as per the reports.

Attacks against Planned Parenthood

The US-based global non-profit organisation was thrust into the spotlight in the wake of the Supreme Court's scrapping of the Roe Vs Wade ruling that had secured women the right for abortion. In the 'pro-choice' vs 'pro-life' political debate that ensued, anti-abortion voices targeted Planned Parenthood, whose services include reproductive and sexual healthcare and sex education.

US anti-abortion crackdown: President Trump reinstates 'Mexico City Rule,' slashes abortion aid globally

This included calls to defund Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood was targeted by Trump in his first term too, leading it to exit the Title X family planning programme. This happened after Trump's orders to prohibit abortion provider referrals.

Over the years, Planned Parenthood has been at the receiving end of pro-life protests. Its clinics were attacked, data hacked.

US sees rise in 'DIY abortions' as women turn to desperate measures post-Roe: Study

Planned Parenthood facilities and staff have been subjected to violence, arson, bombings and some people associated with it were reportedly killed. It was a target of several online smear campaigns. A video in 2015 insinuated that Planned Parenthood engaged in the illegal sale of fetal tissue from abortions.

Texas sues New York doctor for mailing abortion pills to woman in Dallas

In October 2021, the Los Angeles branch of Planned Parenthood was the victim of a ransomware attack. The hackers obtained the personal information of approximately 400,000 patients. Similarly, the Metropolitan Washington branch of Planned Parenthood was hacked in 2020, compromising the donor and patient information.

Several states have passed laws affecting the group, depending on whether they're Democratic or Republican.

(With inputs from agencies)