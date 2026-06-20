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Hormuz should remain closed until Iran's assets are released, Israel exits Lebanon: Tasnim

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 23:55 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 23:55 IST
Hormuz should remain closed until Iran's assets are released, Israel exits Lebanon: Tasnim

Image of Strait of Hormuz Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

Story highlights

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency argued the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed until the US releases $12 billion in assets, lifts oil sanctions, and Israel completely withdraws from Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz should not be reopened until several conditions outlined in the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU) are fully implemented, including the release of at least $12 billion in Iranian assets, the IRGC-affiliated.

According to Tasnim News Agency, which reported on Saturday (June 20), reopening the strategic waterway solely in exchange for the lifting of the US naval blockade would amount to a "strategic mistake" and would violate the terms of the Iran-US agreement.

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The news agency said Iran should insist on the fulfilment of all commitments under the MoU before allowing maritime traffic through the strait to resume. Among the conditions cited were the release of frozen Iranian funds, the implementation of waivers on oil-related sanctions, and Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon.

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Tasnim argued that restricting the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to a single concession from Washington would undermine the broader framework of understandings reached between Tehran and the United States.

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The report further stated that the waterway should remain closed until all obligations under the memorandum have been carried out in full, including measures linked to regional security and economic sanctions. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil transit routes, and any disruption to shipping through the passage has significant implications for global energy markets.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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