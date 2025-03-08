Greenland heads to the polls on Tuesday in what is being called the most significant election in the Arctic island’s history. While issues such as education, healthcare, and independence remain central to the debate, one factor that has drawn international attention is US President Donald Trump’s determination to acquire Greenland “one way or the other”.

Denmark, which ruled Greenland as a colony until 1953 and still oversees its foreign and security policy, is watching closely, concerned about the potential loss of a key part of its kingdom.

Trump's obsession with Greenland

Even before his second term began in January, Trump had revived his earlier ambitions, making it clear that he would not hesitate to take military action or impose tariffs if Denmark refused to cooperate. This has intensified global interest in Greenland’s elections.

Who are the two big contenders in the Greenland polls?

The election is mainly contested between two major political alliances, the coalition led by Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede of Inuit Ataqatigiit, a democratic socialist and pro-independence party, and the opposition party Naleraq, which has been gaining ground with its strong push for independence and openness to US collaboration.

Political analysts say the race is too close to call. Naleraq’s rising popularity signals a shift in Greenland’s political mood, with some voters seeing Trump’s interest as an opportunity to negotiate better terms with Denmark or even accelerate Greenland’s path to independence.

Security concerns have also come into play, with politicians now requiring protection while campaigning, something unprecedented in Greenland’s elections. This political tension includes growing public anger revelations of the alleged mistreatment of Greenlanders by Denmark.

Every vote counts

With a small voting population of around 40,000, out of a total of 57,000 residents, every vote counts. While Trump’s comments triggered a crisis in Copenhagen, Greenlanders largely reacted with a mix of curiosity and optimism, thinking that the situation could be used to their advantage in negotiations.

“This election is where everyday politics collides with geopolitical questions over Trump,” said Rasmus Leander Nielsen, head of Nasiffik, the University of Greenland’s Centre for Foreign and Security Policy, told The Guardian.

He added, “We see different dynamics going in different directions, but also it’s very unpredictable what’s going to happen.”

“Now with heightened tensions, Greenland has pretty good cards in its hands and could make the argument that they need to do something different from the status quo,” he added.

