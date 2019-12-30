'High time to put an end to violence': Hong Kong police appeals for peaceful 2020 protests

Hong Kong police on Monday called for peaceful demonstrations as multiple protests were being planned amid the New Year festivities. Speaking at press conference, Hong Kong police Public Relations chief, Kwok Ka-Chuen said, "It's high time to put an end to violence and restore social order in Hong Kong"

"The year 2019 has almost come to an end, Hong Kong people had a bumpy year where widespread rioting pushed the city to the brink of extreme danger, Hong Kong police Public Relations chief, Kwok said, adding, "I believe most citizens are fed up with these ongoing social unrest and long for peace and stability."

"It's high time to put an end to violence and restore social order in Hong Kong. We appealed to the organiser and participants to remain calm and rational. Let us kick start 2020 with peace and get Hong Kong back on the right track, " Kwok said.

The Commission of Hong Kong police, Christ Tang also warned against the violence and said, "If you use violence, you will not get public support. We, Police, will do all we can do to arrest you."

Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas.

Events dubbed "Suck the Eve" and "Shop with you" are scheduled for New Year's Eve on Tuesday around the city, including in the party district of Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong's picturesque Victoria Harbour, and popular shopping malls, according to notices circulated on social media.

A New Year's Day march on January 1, has been given police permission and will start from a large park in bustling Causeway Bay and end in the central business district, say its organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front.

The latest planned protests come after a pick up in clashes since Christmas Eve when riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer antlers, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district.

While the protests - now in their seventh month - have lessened in intensity and size in recent weeks, their frequency has held up, with marches or rallies occurring almost daily in the former British colony.

(With inputs from agencies)