Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk did not hesitate to slam his son in a recent podcast interview, as he called his son a "bad, neglectful father".

The billionaire's father said that Musk has not been present for his many children.

While speaking with Joshua Rubin, Musk's father accused the Tesla CEO of prioritising his work over his children and leaving them with the nannies.

In a short video shared on social media, Rubin was seen asking, "Do you think Elon is a good day?" to which Errol Musk replied, "No, he hasn't been a good dad."

Speaking about Musk's first child, Nevada Alexander, who died when he was just 10 months old, Errol said, "The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny."

'He's gonna shoot me if Elon hears this...'

Errol further said that if his son hears this, he's gonna shoot him.

"If Elon hears this, he's gonna shoot me or something. But anyway, that's what I think, that's not good," the billionaire's father said.

Commenting on Musk's parenting style, Errol said that they were too rich and hence too many nannies.

"Then he had five children with the same woman. Five sons, each one had its own nanny. You following me?," he said.

When Rubin said that Musk never really spent time with his children, Errol reacted with a firm, "No."

Netizens react

In the video shared on Instagram, users shared mixed reactions to what Errol claimed. While, some said that he was brutally honest, others thought he was just stirring the pot.

"Sounds like he just wants kids but doesn't want to be a father," a user commented.

Another slammed Errol, saying, "Because Errol Musk is the beacon of shining morals."

One user commented, "Let me tell you who is a bad father, someone who would go and publicly criticise his own son for the attention."

Notably, recently, Musk was seen taking his young son X to public events. He took his son to a press conference in the Oval Office, where he was briefing along with US President Donald Trump.

He also brought three of his children when he went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Elon's ex-partner Grimes expressed her disapproval of their son's X increasing public presence.

"He should not be in public like this,” she wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)