Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with world's richest man Elon Musk on Thursday (Feb 13) who was accompanied by his partner Shivon Zilis and his three children.

Pictures shared online showed Zilis talking to PM Modi and taking care of the kids.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Shivon Zilis (39) was born in Canada to an Indian mother Sharda N and a Canadian father Richard Zilis.

She has worked in Tesla as a Project Director between 2017 and 2019. Currently, she works at Neuralink as Director of operations and special projects. It's a brain implant company owned by Elon Musk.

She has also worked with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman - a friend turned rival of Musk. Zilis have also been part of the founding team of Bloomberg Beta.

She was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of VC in 2015. She was further a part of LinkedIn's 35 Under 35 list.

Zilis and Musk have three children together - Little X, Azure, and Strider. The couple welcomed Azure and Strider in 2021. In 2024, she gave birthed to their third child. She now has moved to Musk's house in Texas which he made for all his 11 children.

PM Modi's gifts to Musk's kids

PM Modi gifted books to Elon Musk's three children. The books were: The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma. He was seen reading the books with the kids in the shared photos.

(With inputs from agencies)