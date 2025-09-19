/'You're illiterate that's why you're in army' - Mumbai banker abuses a soldier

A telephonic conversation between a banker and an army personnel has surfaced online. The employee, initially identified as Anuradha Verma from Mumbai HDFC Bank, is heard hurling abuses at another man, whose identity has not been established. The clip has drawn outrage from Social Media.

The phone call was regarding a loan recovery. During the phone call, Anuradha gets agitated, reportedly at the delayed response from the soldier. The soldier also tried to question the high interest rates. “You sanctioned me a loan of 15.85 lakh rupees. How are you charging interest at 16.23 lakh rupees?” This made her angry. She abused him and made objectionable remarks about disability and martyrs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Objectionable remarks

"I've told you 75 times. Now, you're an idiot, so what can you do? If you were educated, you'd be working in a good company. You're an idiot, that's why you've been sent to the border. You idiot, you idiot," said Anuradha agitatingly.

She said that he was trying to usurp the money that was her right. She then went on to say, “That is the reason why your kids are born disabled and you guys die at the border, hang up the phone. I also belong to a defence family. Come in 15 days, and I will see which Turram Khan you are and what kind of family you belong to.

She also abused him, saying that she had been in the business with CRPF for 12 years, and if he was from a good family would not be living 15-16 lakh on loan. The army person could be heard saying he has the recording and he will take action against her. She responded unabatedly, asking him to do whatever pleases him.

The soldier says, "Send me the service certificate you made." She replied, "Why didn't you take a screenshot? Why should I send anything? I'm your father's servant. I look crazy, and you're crying for five or six thousand rupees... put the phone down."

People demanded strict action from HDFC Bank against the employee. However, HDFC Bank later clarified that the woman banker does not work with them.