/Lalit Modi's brother held by Delhi Police: Who is Samir Modi? Why was he arrested?

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Samir Modi, the cosmetic baron and brother of the fugitive Lalit Modi. He was arrested at Delhi Airport in connection with a rape case from 2019. He was apparently returning from a business trip abroad when detained at the airport pursuant to a LOC (Lookout Circular) notice made by the New Friends Colony Police.

Why was Samir Modi arrested?

According to Delhi Police, Samir Modi was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). An FIR had been launched against him on September 10 at the New Friends Police Station. The complainant accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping her, cheating on her and threatening her. Reportedly, Samir approached the lady under the pretext of work opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle industry. He later forced himself on the victim at his New Friends colony residence in December 2019. The woman also alleged that she was threatened constantly with her life and the safety of her family. She was assaulted, harassed, blackmailed and raped under the pretext of marriage, despite Samir already being married.

Samir's counsel has denied any such allegations. “She claimed to be in a relationship with Samir Modi since 2019. On August 8 and 13, Samir Modi filed complaints before various police officers for extortion and blackmail by the lady. These were supported by the WhatsApp chats between them where she asked for an amount of ₹50 crore,” said Samir's lawyer in a statement. The court has given a day of custody to the Police.

Who is Samir Modi?

Samir Modi is the brother of the fugitive former IPL chief Nirav Modi. He is the Managing Director of Modi Enterprises, a company which was founded by his grandfather, Gujarmal Modi, in 1933. He is also the founder and managing director of Godfrey Philips, Modicare Ltd., Colorbar USA, and 24SEVENIN. Recently, he was in the news over the inheritance dispute with his mother, Bina Modi, in 2024.