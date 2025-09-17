/UP government introduces “Life Imprisonment” for stray dogs that bite humans twice

The Uttar Pradesh Government introduced a new rule on September 10 to address the rising number of dog bite incidents in the state. The new rule will make provisions for dogs to be taken to an animal care centre if they bite a human without provocation. The dog will be under observation for 10 days. It will be sterilised and fitted with a microchip and released back into the same locality. If the dog bites a human twice unprovoked, it will face ‘life imprisonment’ in animal shelters, unless adopted by any responsible individual. Adopters are required to sign an affidavit ensuring lifelong care and commitment.

Under the law, a three-member committee will be formed. These three members, a veterinary doctor, an animal behaviour expert, and a municipal representative, will decide if the bite was unprovoked. In cases where stray dogs are having stress issues related to stress or provocation, they will be given behavioural training to help them adapt.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'If someone is found repeatedly provoking a dog to attack, action will be taken against them,' said Dr Vijay Amritraj, Veterinary and Animal Welfare Officer with the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

The ethical consideration of such law remains vague. Questions remain, such as what constitutes provocation, how such intentions will be judged and how they will be communicated to the dog. 'Life imprisonment' is a way of anthropomorphising an animal by attaching a legal responsibility to it. Clearly, an animal is not capable of understanding a legal framework which is designed for humans. There had been no such cases of any such laws reported anywhere. Most of the developed countries follow a similar approach of sterilisation, relocation, and euthanisation, but imprisonment is a new social experiment in animal management.

Read Also: Teen set to become a millennial saint after reported miracles since his death