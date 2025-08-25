/Even before SC street dog ruling, THIS Delhi NCR location used microchips and other tech for welfare of strays

As the Supreme Court of India has mellowed its previous judgment on stray dogs in Delhi NCR, Faridabad’s municipal corporation has had a plan in place for around three years now. The authority had been running a programme in tandem with an NGO People for Animals (PFA) to vaccinate, treat and release the dogs into the community. They also utilised technology to monitor and track progress. The microchips in the digital IDs would help track the details. It contains records of where the dog has been picked up from and released after it is released, an official told news outlet Times of India. These measures have reduced the conflicts involving stray dogs.

“Since the work is transparent and fair, students are coming here to observe and learn how the operations are managed,” the official told news outlet TOI.

Vrinda Sharma from PFA was quoted, “Feeders help identify and safely catch dogs. Since dogs are familiar with them, the process becomes easier. Feeding is a constitutional right. No one should prevent people from feeding community dogs.”

Animal Birth Control (ABC):

This is one of the procedures followed by the centre, which keeps a tab on every step of sterilisation. And the technology used during the process can then be utilised to track and trace the animals, even after they are released back on the streets.