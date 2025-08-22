On Friday (August 22), the Supreme Court of India is pronouncing its verdict on a plea to stay the order to lock up all stray dogs in shelters to be created within eight weeks. The apex court had categorically mentioned that no dog would be released back. Today, the bench, including JusticesSandeep Mehta, Vikram Nath and NV Anjaria, has mellowed its stance, saying dogs with rabies or aggressive behaviour shall not be released.

It also restricted public feeding, suggesting dedicated spaces to be created where the animals can be fed. The bench said, “Municipal authorities shall comply with para 12, 12.1 and 12.2, prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated, etc and sent back to the same area.”

Justice Vikram Nath added, “Each individual dog lover and NGO that has approached this court shall deposit 25,000 and 2 Lakh, respectively, with the registry of this court within a period of seven days, failing which they shall not be allowed to appear in the matter any further.”

On August 11, the court ordered authorities to pick up dogs from all localities in Delhi NCR and also noted legal action will be taken against those hindering the process. The court noted that the order has been passed in public interest amid rising cases pertaining to bites and attacks by stray dogs.

Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, hearing the suo moto case, was stern on their stands that no dog should be sterilised and released back into the localities.

In the August 11 order Supreme Court mentioned:

Stray dogs will be picked up from all localities in Delhi-NCR.

Any person or activist obstructing the Supreme Court's orders will face legal action.

The Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have 2 months to create shelters for the stray dogs.

The Bench has clarified that no dog will be sterilised and re-released in the same locality.

A helpline to report cases of dog bites should be made functional within a week.

The public should be made aware of where rabies vaccines are available; details should be published.