/In Supreme Court order, big direction to stray dog feeders | Top points on verdict

On Friday (August 22), the Supreme Court of India heard the plea to stay the order on relocating stray dogs in Delhi NCR to shelters permanently. With the existing facility and infrastructure in place, the current population of dogs cannot be housed. But in today’s hearing, things have moved in a direction that is not as rigid. The initial hearing on the suo moto case was based on increasing dog biting and attack incidents; the court noted that the order was passed in public interest.

What changed in the latest order:

Create shelters:

The court stands by the previous order pronounced on August 11 that the municipal authorities will have to create shelters and pounds for stray dogs. Eight weeks were allocated for the identification and creation.

Vaccinate and re-release:

After picking the dogs from their localities, they were prohibited from being released back, even after being vaccinated. And the new order states that the animals must be sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated, and released back to the same place. This may not be the same for rabid and ferocious dogs. The court underlined that infected dogs must be treated, but at no cost, and be let back on the streets. Noting that the shelters should be cautious and keep dogs infected with rabies in separate sections.

Designated feeding spaces:

Municipal authorities have been directed to create feeding spaces for stray dogs. This should be done considering the population of dogs, and there should be visible and bold signboards which will make it easily noticeable to public.

The court categorically mentioned, under no condition will feeding on the streets be allowed. People indulging in such activities will be held accountable, and action shall be taken under relevant provisions. The apex court further noted that the decision has been taken after considering the difficulties pedestrians face while walking on pavements.

Adoption: