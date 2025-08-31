/'Grateful to stray dogs': SC Judge Vikram Nath thanks dogs for global recognition

Google Preferred
Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Aug 31, 2025, 11:37 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 11:38 IST
Stray dogs eat food on a footpath amid drizzle, in New Delhi Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

On August 22, justice Nath heading a special three-judge bench that included Justices Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria modified the August 11 order of a two-judge bench in the stray dog case.

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath, who is known for his light-hearted banter said on Saturday that the stray dog case has made him famous globally. While speaking at a regional conference on human-wildlife conflict in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, justice Nath thanked Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for assigning him the case.

"For a long time, I have been known in the legal fraternity for my odd jobs, but I am also grateful to stray dogs for giving me recognition not only in this country but in the entire civil society across the world. And I am grateful to our Chief Justice for assigning me this case," Justice Nath said.

On August 22, justice Nath heading a special three-judge bench that included JusticesSandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria modified the August 11 order of a two-judge bench in the stray dog case.

The order prohibiting the release of captured stray dogs from shelters in Delhi and neighbouring areas was modified according to which they shall be dewormed, vaccinated, etc and sent back to the same area. Only those dogs with rabies or aggressive behaviour were told by the court not be released.

Further, Justice Nath, who is in line to be the news Chief Justice of India in 2027 said he has also been receiving messages and blessings for passing the order.

"I am also getting messages that, apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and best wishes," he said.

What is the stray dog case

On August 11, the Supreme Court of India ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be picked up from the streets within eight weeks and kept in shelters. It also threatened action against those not following the process. The court in its ruling said that the order has been passed keeping in mind public interest amid rising cases related to bites and attacks by stray dogs.

In the August 11 order Supreme Court mentioned:

  • Stray dogs will be picked up from all localities in Delhi-NCR
  • Any person or activist obstructing the Supreme Court's orders will face legal action
  • The Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have 2 months to create shelters for the stray dogs
  • The Bench has clarified that no dog will be sterilised and re-released in the same locality
  • A helpline to report cases of dog bites should be made functional within a week
  • The public should be made aware of where rabies vaccines are available; details should be published

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...

