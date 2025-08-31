/'Grateful to stray dogs': SC Judge Vikram Nath thanks dogs for global recognition

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath, who is known for his light-hearted banter said on Saturday that the stray dog case has made him famous globally. While speaking at a regional conference on human-wildlife conflict in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, justice Nath thanked Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for assigning him the case.

"For a long time, I have been known in the legal fraternity for my odd jobs, but I am also grateful to stray dogs for giving me recognition not only in this country but in the entire civil society across the world. And I am grateful to our Chief Justice for assigning me this case," Justice Nath said.

On August 22, justice Nath heading a special three-judge bench that included JusticesSandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria modified the August 11 order of a two-judge bench in the stray dog case.

The order prohibiting the release of captured stray dogs from shelters in Delhi and neighbouring areas was modified according to which they shall be dewormed, vaccinated, etc and sent back to the same area. Only those dogs with rabies or aggressive behaviour were told by the court not be released.

Further, Justice Nath, who is in line to be the news Chief Justice of India in 2027 said he has also been receiving messages and blessings for passing the order.

"I am also getting messages that, apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and best wishes," he said.

What is the stray dog case

On August 11, the Supreme Court of India ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be picked up from the streets within eight weeks and kept in shelters. It also threatened action against those not following the process. The court in its ruling said that the order has been passed keeping in mind public interest amid rising cases related to bites and attacks by stray dogs.

In the August 11 order Supreme Court mentioned: