National Dog Day: Delhi's stray dogs caught between love and law | In Pics

Today (Aug 26) is the day the world celebrates 'Man's best friend' - the dog. The celebration was started in 2004 by Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige. National Dog Day, as per the website by the same name, "celebrates all breeds, mixed and pure and serves to help galvanise the public to recognise the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues."

It "honours family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort." In many ways, this is exactly what Delhi's street dogs are to many of us — a source of comfort and kinship.