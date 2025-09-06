/Teen set to become a millennial saint after reported miracles since his death

A British teenager, Carlo Acutis, also known as 'God's Influencer', who died of leukaemia in 2006, will become the first millennial saint after performing unexplained miracles since his death. On Sunday, September 7, he will be canonised by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square outside the Vatican. Carlos Acutis was a teenager born in London and lived in Milan with his family died at the age of 15.

Catholic Churches require two miracles to pave the way for a candidate's intercession. The teen, according to his mother, was “a normal kid,” who had reportedly opened his heart to God. He received his first communion when he was seven. According to his mother, he was a gentle and generous soul who used to donate money. He was a tech nerd who used his skills to spread catholicism online. He devoted himself to creating websites that catalogued Eucharistic miracles from around the world, thus earning the reputation of a millennial evangelist.

The two miracles

One of the two miracles attributed to him happened in Brazil, when a child healed from a rare pancreatic illness after coming in contact with one of Carlo’s T-shirts. It was attributed to him by the late Pope Francis in 2020. The other miracle was attributed in 2024, a Costa Rican girl, Valeria Valverde, who completely recovered from her head trauma suffered from a bicycle accident. Her mother reportedly prayed at Acutis's tomb.