/Has US-Iran-Israel war actually delayed Tehran’s nuclear timeline? Here’s what US Intel says

Intelligence assessments by the US indicate that Iran’s nuclear timeline remains largely unchanged despite months of conflict and targeted strikes, even as President Donald Trump continues to assert that military action has significantly set back Tehran’s ambitions. According to three sources familiar with the matter, analysts maintain that the time Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon has not shifted since last summer. At that time, estimates suggested that earlier US and Israeli strikes had pushed Tehran’s potential breakout timeline up to a year.

The latest assessment comes after a two-month conflict launched by Trump, aimed in part at halting Iran’s nuclear programme. While Israeli forces struck several nuclear-linked facilities, US operations largely focused on conventional military targets, leadership structures and Iran’s defence industrial base.

Strikes carried out in June targeted key enrichment sites at the Natanz Nuclear Facility, the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, and the Isfahan Nuclear Research Centre, damaging or destroying infrastructure. However, intelligence officials say these actions have not fundamentally altered Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

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Before the 12-day June conflict, US intelligence agencies had assessed that Iran could produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a bomb within three to six months. Following the strikes, that estimate was extended to roughly nine months to a year, according to sources.

Despite this, the timeline has remained static in subsequent evaluations, suggesting that further delays would require the elimination or seizure of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The International Atomic Energy Agency has been unable to verify the location of approximately 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent, which is believed to be partly stored in underground tunnels at Isfahan.

The agency has warned that, if further enriched, Iran’s existing stockpile could be sufficient for up to 10 nuclear weapons.

‘Iran can never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon’

The conflict has since stalled following an April 7 truce between Washington and Tehran aimed at facilitating negotiations. However, tensions remain elevated, particularly after Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting nearly 20 per cent of global oil supplies and triggering a wider energy crisis.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said Washington’s objective remains to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon through a combination of military pressure and diplomacy. Vice President JD Vance echoed this stance, stating in March that Iran “can never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon”, framing it as a central goal of US operations.

The White House has defended the impact of recent strikes. Spokeswoman Olivia Wales said Operation Midnight Hammer “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities, while Operation Epic Fury further weakened its defence industrial base. She added that Trump “has long been clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon”.

However, independent analysts have cast doubt on the extent of the damage. Eric Brewer, a former US intelligence official now with the Nuclear Threat Initiative, said the unchanged assessments were unsurprising given that recent US strikes did not prioritise nuclear infrastructure.