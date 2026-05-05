/White House braces for midterm shake-up as Trump team prepares for Congressional oversight battles: Report

The White House Counsel’s Office is holding private briefings for political appointees on how to prepare for potential congressional oversight, as officials anticipate possible Democratic gains in the November midterm elections, according to two people familiar with the matter. The roughly 30-minute sessions include a PowerPoint presentation explaining how congressional oversight works and outlining best practices for responding to inquiries, the sources said. Officials have also advised appointees to be cautious about written communications and to respond promptly to congressional requests.

“It’s obvious to everyone that it’s very likely,” said one official who attended a briefing, referring to the likelihood of Republicans losing control of at least one chamber. “It was a sober-eyed conversation.” A White House official said the sessions are part of ongoing compliance efforts. “This is nothing new,” the official said. However, those familiar with the briefings said recent sessions have taken on a stronger focus on the midterm elections, reflecting growing concern within the administration.

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White House prepares for possible Democratic win in midterms?

“It’s obvious to everyone that it’s very likely,” said one participant, describing the tone of the discussions as precautionary and serious. Some officials believe the briefings reflect preparations for increased scrutiny, as political tensions rise heading into the elections. President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have faced pressure amid economic challenges and foreign policy developments, including the Iran conflict. A recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll shows Democrats holding a five-point advantage in congressional preference.