/Secret Service shoots armed man near White House as Trump attends event inside; suspect hospitalised

An armed man was shot by agents of the United States Secret Service in downtown Washington, DC on Monday (May 4), prompting a brief lockdown near the White House, officials said. The incident near the National Mall occurred shortly after a motorcade carrying Vice President JD Vance passed through the area, according to USSS Deputy Director Matthew Quinn. Quinn told reporters he did not believe the vice president was the target and said it was unclear whether the incident was linked to recent threats against President Donald Trump.

"I'm not going to guess on that," he said. “Whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don't know, but we will find out.” Quinn said agents noticed a "suspicious individual," who appeared to be carrying a firearm. After being approached, the man fled on foot, drew his weapon, and opened fire, Quinn said. Secret Service agents returned fire, striking the suspect, who was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.

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Quinn also confirmed that a bystander, a juvenile, sustained minor injuries. The shooting comes just over a week after a gunman attempted to breach security at a Washington hotel where Trump was attending an event. The suspect in that case, Cole Allen, 31, has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president.

Past incidents near White House