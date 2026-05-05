/Iran says it had 'no pre-planned programme' to attack UAE as Araghchi calls Hormuz crisis diplomacy key, labels 'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock'

Iran on Monday (May 4) denied having any prior plan to target oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, following accusations from Abu Dhabi that it was behind a drone strike on an energy installation in Fujairah. UAE authorities said the attack injured three Indian nationals, who were taken to hospital. The country also reported a separate Iranian drone barrage, calling it a 'dangerous escalation' amid ongoing regional tensions linked to the Middle East conflict.

“The Islamic Republic had no pre-planned programme to attack the oil facilities in question, and what happened was the product of the US military's adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through the forbidden passages of the Strait of Hormuz, and the US military must be held accountable for it,” an Iranian military official told state TV. “US officials must end the ugly behaviour of using force in the diplomatic process and stop military adventurism in this sensitive oil region that affects the economies of all countries in the world.”

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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (May 3) that the United States had launched a plan to escort neutral shipping through the Gulf, describing it as a humanitarian effort to assist stranded crews. Iranian state media reported that its navy fired ‘warning shots’ at US warships in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, after US destroyers entered the Gulf region. Trump also claimed US forces had ‘shot down’ seven Iranian small boats, while a US admiral earlier said six vessels were destroyed. Iran, however, denied that any of its boats had been sunk.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz highlights the need for a political solution rather than military action, warning against escalation in the region. He said that ongoing diplomatic efforts, including Pakistan’s mediation role, should not be undermined and cautioned the United States against being pulled deeper into a prolonged conflict. Araghchi also warned regional actors, including the United Arab Emirates, against escalation, saying external interference could worsen instability. “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”