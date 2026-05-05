/Putin announces May 8–9 ceasefire for WWII anniversary; Zelensky responds with its own truce

Russia on Monday (May 4) announced a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine set for May 8–9, coinciding with Moscow’s annual World War II Victory Day commemorations, while warning of a ‘massive missile strike’ on Kyiv if Ukraine violates the truce. The proposal was first raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent phone call with US President Donald Trump. Ukraine said it would seek clarification from Washington regarding the offer.

"In accordance with a decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared from May 8–9, 2026 ... We hope that the Ukrainian side will follow suit," the Russian defence ministry said. It further warned that if Kyiv attempted to disrupt Victory Day celebrations, Russian forces would respond with a “retaliatory, massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv.” "We warn the civilian population of Kyiv and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of the need to leave the city promptly," the statement added.

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Ukraine to observe its own truce with Russia between May 5–6: Zelensky

The announcement came as Ukraine declared its own temporary ceasefire from May 5–6. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "As of today, there has been no official appeal to Ukraine regarding the modality of a cessation of hostilities that is being claimed on Russian social media," Zelensky said in a post on X. "In this regard, we are announcing a ceasefire regime starting at 00:00 (2100 GMT) on the night of May 5–6. In the time left until that moment, it is realistic to ensure that silence takes effect," he added.

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