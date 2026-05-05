/UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, drone strike injures 3 Indians at oil facility; EU calls strikes ‘violation’ of international law

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry said on Monday (May 4) that it intercepted three missiles launched from Iran over the country’s territorial waters, while a fourth missile landed in the sea. The incident marks the first such interceptions since the UAE declared its airspace secure on April 9, coinciding with the beginning of the US-Iran ceasefire. “Four cruise missiles coming from Iran toward the country were detected. Three missiles were successfully intercepted over the country’s territorial waters, while another fell into the sea,” the Defense Ministry said. Authorities issued mobile phone alerts across several emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, warning residents of potential missile threats. Prior to the interceptions, officials confirmed that air defense systems were actively responding and urged citizens to remain in ‘a safe location'.

Drone strike on oil facility in Fujairah; 3 Indians injured

Separately, three Indian nationals were injured in a drone strike that triggered a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, authorities said. All three victims sustained moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to the Fujairah government. “Fujairah civil defense teams immediately began responding to the (fire) and are continuing efforts to bring it under control,” the government said. The drone attack occurred shortly after the missile interceptions, marking a renewed escalation in regional tensions.

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‘Clear violation of international law’: EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen condemned the strikes, calling them a clear violation of sovereignty and international law. "These attacks are unacceptable," she said on X, adding that security in the (Gulf) region has direct consequences for Europe. She also said the European Union would work with partners on de-escalation and diplomatic resolution to bring an end to the Iranian regime’s brutal actions, both against its neighbors and its own people.

Schools shift to remote learning in the UAE

In response to the attacks, the UAE Ministry of Education announced that all schools would switch to online learning for the rest of the week. "The Ministry of Education announces a decision to shift to a remote learning system starting from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, until Friday, May 8, 2026," the ministry said in a statement shared on social media.