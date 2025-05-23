Harvard University has been barred from enrolling international students for the 2025–2026 academic year. The decision by the Trump administration came after the Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification of the students were revoked by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The decision was ordered by Trump's DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a letter to the university dated May 22.

“All universities must comply with Department of Homeland Security requirements, including reporting requirements under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program regulations, to maintain this privilege,” Noem said in the order.

The revocation of your Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification means that Harvard is prohibited from having any aliens on F- or J- nonimmigrant status for the 2025-2026 academic school year. This decertification also means that existing aliens on F- or J- nonimmigrant status must transfer to another university in order to maintain their nonimmigrant status," she added.



But, Noem said that the international students may get their SEVP certification back for the next academic year if they meet six conditions and submit the information within 72 hours.

These are the conditions by Noem:

1. The university will have to submit all records of students who were related to "illegal activity" on or off campus that involved non-immigrants students enrolled at the university in last five years.

2. Harvard will also have to submit the records regarding “dangerous or violent activity” by non-immigrant students in last five years.

3. DHS also demanded records of pertaining to “threats made by nonimmigrant students” toward other students or staff at the university.

4. The university will also have to submit documents (if any) of incidents in which non-immigrants may have deprived other students of their rights.

5. All disciplinary records of nonimmigrant students enrolled at Harvard in the last five years.

6. DHS also demanded any audio or video footage of protest by non0immigrant students in the campus of the university in lats five years.



"Please be advised that providing materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent information may subject you to criminal prosecution under 18 U.S.C. § 1001. Other criminal and civil sanctions may also apply," Noem warned.